ARAI launches India's 1st full-spectrum automotive cybersecurity service for carmakers
India just got its first full-spectrum automotive cybersecurity service, thanks to ARAI.
This new setup brings testing, research and development (R&D), verification, validation and homologation under one roof to help carmakers protect connected and software-driven vehicles from cyber threats while supporting regulatory compliance.
ARAI facility supports AIS-189 AIS-190 compliance
ARAI's facility is designed to assess potential vulnerabilities in vehicle electronics, helping brands demonstrate compliance with AIS-189 and AIS-190 standards for cybersecurity and safe software updates.
Director Reji Mathai shared that the team is focusing on advanced checks like vulnerability assessment and penetration testing.
Plus, by offering these services locally (including keeping up with global vulnerability records), ARAI hopes to reduce the industry's dependence on specialized cybersecurity assessments abroad and boost India's own skills in automotive security.