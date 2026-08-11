Aston Martin reveals 3 DB12 S cars for Pebble Beach

Each car rocks its own vibe: Rosso Red for VMF 63, Speed Yellow for VMF 64, and Ellwood Blue for VMF 65.

You'll spot custom touches like painted grille vanes, carbon-fiber side strakes, and round number panels with the number 75 on the fenders marking the event.

Inside, there's color-matched stitching and a subtle embroidered DB2 silhouette on the front seatbacks that nod to Aston's racing heritage.