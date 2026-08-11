Aston Martin reveals 3 DB12 S cars for Pebble Beach
Aston Martin just revealed three special DB12 S models to celebrate the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance at Monterey Car Week 2026.
These one-off cars, built by Aston Martin's in-house customization division, "Q," are inspired by the classic 1951 Le Mans DB2 racers (VMF 63, VMF 64, and VMF 65) and each gets a sleek Carbon Black finish with its own color accents.
Custom exterior accents and DB2 embroidery
Each car rocks its own vibe: Rosso Red for VMF 63, Speed Yellow for VMF 64, and Ellwood Blue for VMF 65.
You'll spot custom touches like painted grille vanes, carbon-fiber side strakes, and round number panels with the number 75 on the fenders marking the event.
Inside, there's color-matched stitching and a subtle embroidered DB2 silhouette on the front seatbacks that nod to Aston's racing heritage.
Vanquish 25 and public show Carmel-by-the-Sea
Besides these limited DB12 S models, Aston Martin is also showing off the Vanquish 25 Special Edition (celebrating the original V-12 Vanquish), plus other cool rides like the Vantage S, DBX S, and Valhalla hypercar.
If you're around Carmel-by-the-Sea, you can catch both classic and new Astons at their public "Astons On The Avenue" event.