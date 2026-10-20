At TechCrunch Disrupt RJ Scaringe says cars will seem old-school
Rivian's founder and CEO RJ Scaringe thinks the cars we drive today will seem old-school compared to what's coming.
Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt, he said, "Where it gets really interesting is when you think beyond R2 and R3 and start to imagine the form factors that you want to build for a personally owned autonomous vehicle. You know, it opens up all kinds of design opportunities. It can create dramatically different experiences," hinting at a future where self-driving tech shapes everything from design to how we get around.
Rivian deploys hands-free system, plans robotaxis
Rivian is betting big on autonomous driving, even if it means less profit for now.
They've rolled out a hands-free driver-assist system and want full "point-to-point" autonomy (with supervision) by year's end.
Looking ahead, they plan to launch fully driverless robotaxis using their new R2 SUV through Uber.
Still, Scaringe believes most people will keep owning their own cars, just with way smarter tech inside.