At TechCrunch Disrupt RJ Scaringe says cars will seem old-school

Rivian's founder and CEO RJ Scaringe thinks the cars we drive today will seem old-school compared to what's coming.

Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt, he said, "Where it gets really interesting is when you think beyond R2 and R3 and start to imagine the form factors that you want to build for a personally owned autonomous vehicle. You know, it opens up all kinds of design opportunities. It can create dramatically different experiences," hinting at a future where self-driving tech shapes everything from design to how we get around.