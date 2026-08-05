Ather Energy announces Konarc electric scooter launching globally August 29
Ather Energy just announced its new budget-friendly electric scooter, the Ather Konarc, launching globally on August 29, 2026, at its Community Day event.
This is Ather's first model on the new EL platform and signals a shift toward everyday commuter scooters in India.
Production is already underway, and teaser photos show off its practical design.
Konarc features EL01 inspired practical design
The Konarc borrows its look from the EL01 concept, featuring a handlebar-mounted headlamp, vertical front apron, and a slick LED DRL with glowing Ather branding.
It's built for real-world use with a flat seat, roomy floorboard, and family-friendly touches.
Unlike earlier models, it has what appears to be metal body panels for extra durability and a classic vibe, aimed at winning over more mainstream riders.
Specs and pricing are still under wraps until launch day.