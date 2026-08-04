Ather Energy Q1 FY27 sales jump 81%, 13,000-15,000 monthly shortfall
Auto
Ather Energy just had a huge year, with sales jumping 81% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027: 83,173 electric scooters sold versus 46,078 last year.
But even with this growth, they couldn't keep up with demand and were short about 13,000 to 15,000 units every month.
Ather Energy to build Aurangabad plant
To fix this, Ather's building a new plant in Aurangabad that'll increase annual capacity from 420,000 to 920,000 units by the end of 2026, and eventually up to 1,420,000 units.
CEO Tarun Mehta says changing customer preferences and government support are fueling the boom.
Plus, there's buzz for their first EL platform product dropping at Ather Community Day on August 29.