Ather Rizta e-scooter production starts, deliveries to commence soon

By Mudit Dube 09:59 am Jun 10, 202409:59 am

What's the story Ather Energy has commenced the production of its newly launched electric scooter, the Ather Rizta. "The first production versions of Rizta are starting to roll off the line now!" wrote Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy on social media platform X. The new e-scooter is distinct from Ather's existing models, the 450X and 450S. Priced upwards of ₹1.10 lakh, bookings for the Rizta opened earlier this year at ₹999.

The Rizta is available with two battery pack options: a 2.9kWh and a 3.7kWh, offering an IDC range of 123km and 159km, respectively. The smaller battery pack is exclusive to the S variant, while the larger one is available for both variants. The Rizta has a top speed of 80km/h, powered by an electric motor that delivers a power output of 5.7hp and a peak torque output of 22Nm. The scooter can accelerate from 0-40km/h in under five seconds.

The Rizta offers a generous underseat storage of 34-liter, with Ather also providing a basket and an organizer for this space. Additionally, there's a separate frunk that fits behind the apron with a storage capacity of 22-liter. The S variant features a shared 7-inch DeepView display with the 450S while the Z variant has a non-touchscreen 7-inch TFT display which can be navigated using a joystick on the left switch cube.

The suspension of the Rizta is managed by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter's braking duties are performed by a front disc and rear drum, with a combi-braking system also on offer. Production of the Ather Rizta has commenced at Ather Energy's manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with the first batch of units rolling out now.