Next Article

It should be launched soon

KTM teases new adventure motorcycle with AMT gearbox

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:52 pm Jun 09, 202404:52 pm

What's the story KTM, the renowned motorcycle manufacturer, has recently teased its forthcoming model, the KTM 1390 Super Adventure. The new motorcycle will feature an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) gearbox, aligning with a growing trend in the motorcycling community toward automatic transmission. This shift mirrors a similar move by car manufacturers and other motorcycle brands like BMW and Honda.

Performance preview

AMT gearbox enhances off-road capabilities

The AMT gearbox in KTM's new model is engineered to let riders concentrate more on the ride and less on gear shifts. The teaser video features the prototype being tested at Red Bull's Erzberg Rodeo in Austria by French Enduro rider Johnny Aubert. The prototype showcased its off-road prowess by skillfully navigating an enduro track.

Design details

Prototype features clutchless operation and manual mode

The prototype motorcycle in the video includes a traditional foot gear lever and handlebar-mounted buttons for gear changes. Notably, it lacks a clutch lever, suggesting a clutchless operation. Riders have the option to shift gears using either the foot lever or handlebar buttons. These manual mode options complement the primary 'Auto' mode, which enables riders to operate the motorcycle without concerning themselves with gear shifts or clutch operation.

Gearbox comparison

KTM's AMT system differs from Honda's DCT

KTM's AMT system operates differently than Honda's Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), utilizing electrical actuators to shift gears instead of a dual-clutch system. The AMT features a centrifugal clutch that allows riders to stop while the gear is engaged and do the same when starting off. While Honda's DCT offers manual shift options via buttons or automatic cog changes, KTM's AMT also permits manual gear changes through the gear lever.