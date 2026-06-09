Ather rolls out voice commands for its electric scooters

Functionality

LLM backend understands Indian accents, dialects

The 'Voice on Ather' feature is powered by a large language model (LLM) that understands Indian accents and dialects. This allows riders to use natural conversational commands instead of fixed keyword prompts. The system supports four main functions: navigation, vehicle settings, calls and notifications, and media controls. For example, riders can ask "How far is the nearest charger?" or "What's the ETA to work?"