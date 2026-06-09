Ather rolls out voice commands for its electric scooters
What's the story
Ather Energy has announced the rollout of its 'Voice on Ather' feature for all Gen 3 and above customers. The feature, which was first unveiled at the Ather Community Day 2025 event, lets riders interact with their Ather scooters using natural language commands. This is similar to how one would use Google Assistant or Apple's Siri.
Functionality
LLM backend understands Indian accents, dialects
The 'Voice on Ather' feature is powered by a large language model (LLM) that understands Indian accents and dialects. This allows riders to use natural conversational commands instead of fixed keyword prompts. The system supports four main functions: navigation, vehicle settings, calls and notifications, and media controls. For example, riders can ask "How far is the nearest charger?" or "What's the ETA to work?"
Expansion plans
Feature works with Ather Halo smart helmet, generic Bluetooth headsets
The 'Voice on Ather' feature works with the Ather Halo smart helmet and any generic Bluetooth headset. This means riders can use third-party devices like Sena or Cardo intercoms while keeping the same functionality. Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy, has also hinted at future developments that would make interactions two-way, allowing scooters to proactively communicate with riders instead of just responding to commands.
Device support
Supported models and availability
The 'Voice on Ather' feature is currently supported by the 450X, 450 Apex, and Rizta Z models running on Gen 3 hardware or newer. However, it is not available for the 450S or Rizta S models. Users have already started reporting that they are getting this feature via an over-the-air (OTA) update.