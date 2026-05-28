Audi evaluating rugged adventure SUV for US CEO Dollner says Auto May 28, 2026

Audi is evaluating bringing a rugged, adventure-ready SUV to the US sometime.

Its CEO, Gernot Dollner, says American drivers want different things depending on where they live, what works in California isn't always right for Nebraska.

With more people looking for vehicles that can handle dirt trails and weekend getaways, Audi's ready to join the off-road trend.