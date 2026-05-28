Audi evaluating rugged adventure SUV for US CEO Dollner says
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Audi is evaluating bringing a rugged, adventure-ready SUV to the US sometime.
Its CEO, Gernot Dollner, says American drivers want different things depending on where they live, what works in California isn't always right for Nebraska.
With more people looking for vehicles that can handle dirt trails and weekend getaways, Audi's ready to join the off-road trend.
Audi considering Q6 e-tron tweaks
Instead of building something totally new, Audi could just tweak its current SUVs: think beefed-up suspension and chunkier tires, inspired by their Q6 E-Tron Off-Road Concept.
Other luxury brands like Bentley have already shown off an off-road-ready Bentayga concept, so it looks like Audi's aiming to give adventure-loving drivers more options without losing that premium feel.