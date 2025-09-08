GST 2.0: Audi cars become cheaper by up to ₹7.8L

In a major move, Audi India has announced a price cut across its entire range of vehicles. The decision comes in light of the implementation of GST 2.0, which has reduced the overall tax burden on passenger vehicles in India. The price cuts range from ₹2.6 lakh to over ₹7.8 lakh, depending on the model, making luxury cars more affordable for Indian consumers.

Price reduction Entry-level SUV Q3 now starts at ₹43.07 lakh The revised prices under the new regime have made Audi's entry-level SUV, the Q3, more affordable. The model now starts at ₹43.07 lakh, down from its earlier price of ₹46.14 lakh. Other models, such as the top-end SUV Q8 and mid-range SUVs like Q5 and Q7 have also seen a reduction in their starting prices after GST 2.0 implementation.

Sedan prices Sedans like A4 and A6 have also become more affordable Along with the SUVs, Audi's sedans have also been made more affordable. The starting price of the A4 model has been reduced from ₹48.89 lakh to ₹46.2 lakh after GST 2.0 implementation. Meanwhile, the starting price of the A6 sedan has also seen a reduction from ₹67.38 lakh to ₹63.74 lakh under this new tax regime in India.