Audi slashes prices of all models in India: Check here
Audi India is cutting prices across all its cars from September 22, 2025, thanks to the new GST 2.0 rules that lowered taxes on passenger vehicles.
Depending on the model, you could save anywhere from ₹2.6 lakh to ₹7.8 lakh—just in time for the festive season.
Models that received price cuts
Popular picks like the Q3 now start at ₹43.07L (down from ₹46.14L), A4 drops to ₹46.2L (from ₹48.89L), and Q7 kicks off at ₹86.14L (was ₹92.29L).
Other models like the Q5, A6, and Q8 also got price cuts, making luxury a bit more within reach this year.
You can see all the latest prices on Audi India's official website or at dealerships—worth a look if you've been eyeing an upgrade!