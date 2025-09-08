Audi slashes prices of all models in India: Check here Auto Sep 08, 2025

Audi India is cutting prices across all its cars from September 22, 2025, thanks to the new GST 2.0 rules that lowered taxes on passenger vehicles.

Depending on the model, you could save anywhere from ₹2.6 lakh to ₹7.8 lakh—just in time for the festive season.