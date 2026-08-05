Audi India targets 16% luxury market share by 2029
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Audi India is aiming big: it wants to boost its luxury car market share from 8% to 16% by 2029.
Their game plan includes launching the Q3 SUV this festive season, rolling out the electric E5 in early 2027, and dropping their flagship Q9 later that year.
Audi India expands to 40 dealerships
Audi isn't just adding new models: it's expanding dealerships from 29 to 40 by next year and training staff for all the latest tech such as digital features and driver assistance systems.
It sold 4,510 units in 2025, and Audi expects India's luxury car market to remain flat this year; Audi is hoping these moves will help it grab a much bigger slice of the action.