Audi India to locally assemble Q3, A5 and flagship Q9
Audi India boss Balbir Singh Dhillon confirmed three new launches by 2027, starting with the third-generation Q3 SUV in August 2026, followed by the Audi A5 in February 2027, and then their biggest SUV yet, the flagship Q9, later that year.
All three will be locally assembled under Audi's Make in India push.
Q3 204hp, A5 refreshed, Q9 3-row
The Q3 gets a punchy 204-horsepower turbocharged gasoline engine, Quattro all-wheel drive, a huge sunroof, and a slick 12.8-inch touchscreen.
The A5 sedan will take over from the A4 with a fresh design and similar tech under the hood.
The real showstopper is the Q9, a full-size SUV with a powerful V-6 engine and three rows of seats, ready to take on rivals like BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
Audi says these launches are all about assembling the cars in India.