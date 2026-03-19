Audi, Mercedes-Benz to increase car prices in India: Here's why
Thinking of buying a luxury car? Heads up, Audi India and Mercedes-Benz India are bumping up prices on all their models by up to 2% starting April 1, 2026.
The main reasons: rising production costs and the rupee not playing nice with the euro lately.
This move follows a similar price-hike announcement from BMW, which will also take effect from April 1, 2026.
How much extra will you need?
Audi's lineup, think A4, Q3, Q7, and even the top-end RS Q8 Performance (₹43.23 lakh-₹2.34 crore), will all see higher price tags.
Over at Mercedes-Benz, everything from the A-Class sedan (₹44.45 lakh) to the AMG G63 SUV (₹3.67 crore) is going up too, with hikes ranging from ₹89,000 to ₹7.33 lakh, depending on the model.
As Brendon Sissing from Mercedes-Benz put it, these changes are mainly due to ongoing foreign exchange volatility and increasing input costs.
So if you've been eyeing one of these cars, you might want to act before April rolls around!