Audi, Mercedes-Benz to increase car prices in India: Here's why

How much extra will you need?

Audi's lineup, think A4, Q3, Q7, and even the top-end RS Q8 Performance (₹43.23 lakh-₹2.34 crore), will all see higher price tags.

Over at Mercedes-Benz, everything from the A-Class sedan (₹44.45 lakh) to the AMG G63 SUV (₹3.67 crore) is going up too, with hikes ranging from ₹89,000 to ₹7.33 lakh, depending on the model.

As Brendon Sissing from Mercedes-Benz put it, these changes are mainly due to ongoing foreign exchange volatility and increasing input costs.

So if you've been eyeing one of these cars, you might want to act before April rolls around!