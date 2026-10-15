Audi Q3 set to land in India with 204-hp turbo
Audi's third-gen Q3 is landing in India on October 16, bringing a fresh look with split Digital Matrix LED headlamps, a honeycomb grille, and new split LED taillights.
It's powered by a punchy 204-hp turbo-petrol engine and gets quattro all-wheel drive.
Plush interior and 488L trunk
Inside, the new Q3 packs a roomy trunk (488-liter, plus folding seats), curved digital displays, plush upholstery, and a redesigned gear selector.
You get cool features like a Sonos sound system and a panoramic sunroof.
Safety is also dialed up with nine airbags and advanced driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control and emergency braking.
Updated Q3 priced higher in India
The updated Q3 will cost more than the last model but brings serious upgrades to match.
It'll go head-to-head with the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA as Audi aims to step up its game in India's luxury SUV scene.