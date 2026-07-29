Audi Q9 debuts as brand's most luxurious SUV ever

The Audi Q9 sports a split-headlight design with slim LED DRLs and Digital Matrix LED headlights.

The front is dominated by a large grille with illuminated vertical slats, an illuminated 2D Audi logo, and large air intakes.

It also gets soft-closing automatic doors with collision-detection sensors and curved digital OLED taillights connected by a lighting strip with an illuminated Audi logo.