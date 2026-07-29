Audi Q9 debuts as brand's most luxurious SUV ever
What's the story
Audi has officially unveiled the Q9, its largest and most luxurious SUV to date. The model is positioned above the Q7 in Audi's lineup and will be available in three trims: Advanced, S Line, and SQ9. The SQ9 trim features a more aggressive design with silver L-shaped inserts on the grille and quad exhaust tips.
Exterior highlights
The SUV features a split-headlight design
The Audi Q9 sports a split-headlight design with slim LED DRLs and Digital Matrix LED headlights.
The front is dominated by a large grille with illuminated vertical slats, an illuminated 2D Audi logo, and large air intakes.
It also gets soft-closing automatic doors with collision-detection sensors and curved digital OLED taillights connected by a lighting strip with an illuminated Audi logo.
Interior amenities
It gets a 3-screen setup on the dashboard
The Audi Q9 comes with a three-row layout as standard, accommodating seven passengers. It also offers an optional six-seater configuration with captain's chairs in the second row.
The dashboard has a three-screen setup: a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a 14.5-inch driver-oriented infotainment touchscreen running Android Automotive OS, and a 12.3-inch passenger display with privacy mode.
Feature highlights
The SUV also gets Level-2 ADAS for safety
The Audi Q9 also comes with a panoramic sunroof, 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system, dual wireless phone chargers, and USB Type-C charging ports for all three rows.
Optional features include heated door and center armrests, and a panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency.
For safety, the SUV gets Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and automated parking assist, among other things.
Performance specs
It is backed by a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine
The Audi Q9 is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that produces 299hp and 630Nm of torque. It comes with an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and 'Quattro' all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.
The engine features a mild-hybrid system for added power during acceleration.
The SUV also gets adaptive air suspension as standard, which can be adjusted manually via the drive select menu for different conditions.