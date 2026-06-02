Audi rolls out 3rd generation Q7 mid-2026, Q9 due later

Q7 updates and Q9 luxury tech

While Audi's keeping most details quiet for now, it has teased some sleek design updates for the new Q7: think revamped doors, wing mirrors, fenders, and shiny chrome window trims.

There'll also be an S-Line version with its own badge.

As for the flagship Q9 launching July 29, expect cool features like electric doors, a panoramic roof you can adjust for transparency, and a premium Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system.

Both SUVs show Audi's push toward luxury and high-tech vibes.