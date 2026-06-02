Audi rolls out 3rd generation Q7 mid-2026, Q9 due later
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Audi is rolling out the third-generation Q7 SUV worldwide in mid-2026, marking a big moment since the original helped launch Audi's SUV journey back in 2005.
The new Q7 will share the spotlight with the upcoming Q9, which arrives later this year.
Q7 updates and Q9 luxury tech
While Audi's keeping most details quiet for now, it has teased some sleek design updates for the new Q7: think revamped doors, wing mirrors, fenders, and shiny chrome window trims.
There'll also be an S-Line version with its own badge.
As for the flagship Q9 launching July 29, expect cool features like electric doors, a panoramic roof you can adjust for transparency, and a premium Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system.
Both SUVs show Audi's push toward luxury and high-tech vibes.