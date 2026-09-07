Meet A2 e-Tron, Audi's smallest EV with 646km range
What's the story
Audi has revived its iconic A2 nameplate after two decades, with the launch of the all-electric A2 E-Tron. The brand's smallest EV, which will hit European markets in late 2026, is designed to embody the innovative spirit of its predecessor. With a starting price of €38,200 (approximately ₹42 lakh), it promises an impressive range and spacious interior despite its compact dimensions.
Design
Unique shape is defined by short overhangs
The A2 E-Tron is built for maximum efficiency without compromising on design.
It is 4,320mm long, 1,790mm wide, and 1,550mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,770mm.
The car's unique shape is defined by short overhangs and a gently sloping roofline.
Up front, a large black-panel element houses the sensors and main lighting units while slim daytime running lights are positioned above it.
Aerodynamic
It boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.24
The A2 E-Tron boasts a drag coefficient of 0.24, making it Audi's most aerodynamic compact model yet.
This is achieved through design elements such as an almost completely closed underbody, active front air intakes, turbulence-reducing wheel arches, and elements that reduce the gap between tires and wheel openings.
The car also comes with specially designed aerodynamic wheels for improved performance.
Interior
The driver gets 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit Plus display
The interior of the A2 E-Tron is designed to feel more spacious than its compact dimensions suggest.
Audi's main design theme, Softwrap, is a soft fabric-covered surface that runs across the dashboard, door panels, and rear cabin.
The driver gets an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit Plus display with a 12.8-inch curved MMI touchscreen for connected features like Audi's AI-powered assistant and an E-Tron route planner.
Additional features
It gets a gear selector on the steering column
The A2 E-Tron also comes with a gear selector on the steering column for more space in the center console.
It has a Qi 2.2-compatible wireless charging pad that can charge two phones at once at up to 25W.
The car offers 14.0 cubic feet of storage, which expands to 47.2 cubic feet with rear seatbacks folded down.
Performance
It can sprint from 0-100km/h in under 6 seconds
The A2 E-Tron range is powered by permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors, with power delivered to the rear wheels.
It comes in four power levels: 168hp, 187hp, 228hp, and 322hp.
The most powerful variant is also the fastest, going from zero to 100km/h in just under six seconds and reaching a top speed of up to 200km/h.
Battery details
Range varies significantly depending on configuration
Audi offers the A2 E-Tron with three battery sizes: 52kWh, 61kWh and 84kWh.
The two smaller batteries use LFP cells while the largest one uses NMC chemistry.
Depending on the configuration, claimed WLTP range varies significantly.
The 168hp model with a 52kWh battery can go up to 423km on a single charge, while the top-spec variant with an even bigger pack is rated for up to 646km.