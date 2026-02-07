2027 Audi A6 and Q6 e-tron unveiled: Check what's new

Software upgrade

The updated software offers a better experience

Along with the hardware changes, Audi is also rolling out an updated software for both e-tron models. The company claims this new software gives a cleaner look with more familiar touchpoints and a more navigable experience. It promises fewer lists, better graphics, and also improved contrast between icons and backgrounds. Plus, some of the software menus will even show a 3D model of the owner's specific car in its correct paint color.