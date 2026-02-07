2027 Audi A6 and Q6 e-tron unveiled: Check what's new
What's the story
Audi has announced a series of tech updates for its 2027 A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron models. The most notable change is the return of physical controls on the steering wheel, a feature that had been missing in previous versions. The revamped steering wheel now comes with scroll wheels, inspired by the interior design of the Concept C.
Software upgrade
The updated software offers a better experience
Along with the hardware changes, Audi is also rolling out an updated software for both e-tron models. The company claims this new software gives a cleaner look with more familiar touchpoints and a more navigable experience. It promises fewer lists, better graphics, and also improved contrast between icons and backgrounds. Plus, some of the software menus will even show a 3D model of the owner's specific car in its correct paint color.
Cost breakdown
Pricing for the 2027 Audi A6 and Q6 e-tron
The 2027 A6 e-tron starts at $67,995 for the single-motor rear-drive variant. The dual-motor version is priced from $69,995, while the S6 e-tron starts at $80,895. The 2027 Q6 e-tron SUV starts at a lower price of $65,795 with its sportier variant SQ6 e-tron starting from $74,495. In Sportback form, the Q6 e-tron costs slightly more at $69,595, while its sporty counterpart SQ6 is priced higher at an entry point of $76,895.