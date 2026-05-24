Audi's cure for road glare finally available in US

Audi's Digital Matrix headlights are made up of thousands of individual points of light, similar to a modern display screen. The Q9's headlights, for instance, have an impressive 25,600 micro LEDs each, all individually controlled. These tiny LEDs are divided into half-inch-wide modules and each one is just micrometers across. This advanced tech allows the system to detect approaching vehicles using front-facing cameras.

Safety upgrade

The headlights can adapt to oncoming vehicles

The unique feature of Audi's Digital Matrix headlamps is their ability to individually dim LEDs as an oncoming car changes angle in passing. This adaptive technology allows high-beams to illuminate the night without blinding oncoming cars. It creates a shaped and adaptable light cone, making it especially useful for winding roads with little street lighting. The tech is a major step forward in improving road safety for all drivers.