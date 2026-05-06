Audi car from 1930s is reborn in V16 guise

Audi has unveiled its latest creation, the Lucca. This isn't just any car; it's a modern reinterpretation of a 1930s racing legend. The Lucca is powered by an impressive 6.0-liter V16 engine and runs on methanol, making it a true powerhouse. However, this stunning machine isn't intended for mass production but is rather a one-off project commissioned by Audi Tradition, Ingolstadt's heritage department.

Design The Lucca was built by British classic motorsport specialists The Lucca was built by British classic motorsport specialists Crosthwaite & Gardiner. It took three years to complete this unique project, which cost a small fortune. The name "Lucca" is derived from the Italian city where Audi's predecessor, Auto Union, had once set speed records with its racing cars in the 1930s.

Racing legacy The original Lucca was part of Auto Union's 'Type A' The original Lucca was a 5.0-liter V16 that produced 343hp and weighed just over a ton. It was part of Auto Union's 'Type A' racing cars in the 1930s. The new Lucca features an upgraded 6.0-liter version of this engine, producing a claimed 520hp. This modern iteration is also finished to an exquisite standard with polished open-gate manual gear linkage and hand-beaten panels painted in 'Cellulose Silver.'

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