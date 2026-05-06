Audi car from 1930s is reborn in V16 guise
What's the story
Audi has unveiled its latest creation, the Lucca. This isn't just any car; it's a modern reinterpretation of a 1930s racing legend. The Lucca is powered by an impressive 6.0-liter V16 engine and runs on methanol, making it a true powerhouse. However, this stunning machine isn't intended for mass production but is rather a one-off project commissioned by Audi Tradition, Ingolstadt's heritage department.
Design
The Lucca was built by British classic motorsport specialists
The Lucca was built by British classic motorsport specialists Crosthwaite & Gardiner. It took three years to complete this unique project, which cost a small fortune. The name "Lucca" is derived from the Italian city where Audi's predecessor, Auto Union, had once set speed records with its racing cars in the 1930s.
Racing legacy
The original Lucca was part of Auto Union's 'Type A'
The original Lucca was a 5.0-liter V16 that produced 343hp and weighed just over a ton. It was part of Auto Union's 'Type A' racing cars in the 1930s. The new Lucca features an upgraded 6.0-liter version of this engine, producing a claimed 520hp. This modern iteration is also finished to an exquisite standard with polished open-gate manual gear linkage and hand-beaten panels painted in 'Cellulose Silver.'
Future use
Audi intends to use this unique machine for demonstration runs
Audi intends to use this unique machine for occasional demonstration runs but has no plans to push it to its limits. The company is also still figuring out how Auto Union managed to keep the fighter plane-style canopy attached at high speeds. Despite being a modern recreation, the Lucca pays homage to Audi's rich racing history and engineering prowess.