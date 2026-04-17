Audi, SAIC to launch 4 China-exclusive models without 4-ring logo
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Audi is expanding its partnership with Chinese automaker SAIC, rolling out four new models just for China.
These cars will carry only the Audi name, no classic four-ring logo this time.
The move is all about helping Audi stay relevant and competitive as more local brands heat up the market.
Audi, SAIC plan Shanghai innovation hub
The duo will also cooperate to build an innovation center in Shanghai to boost technology development.
Their earlier launch, the E5 Sportback, already struck a chord with younger buyers, selling about 10,000 units and topping Audi's electric-vehicle sales in China last quarter.