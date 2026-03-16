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Home / News / Auto News / Audi SQ8 SUV launches in India tomorrow: What to expect
Audi SQ8 SUV launches in India tomorrow: What to expect
The booking amount has been fixed at ₹5 lakh

Audi SQ8 SUV launches in India tomorrow: What to expect

By Mudit Dube
Mar 16, 2026
12:41 pm
What's the story

Audi is all set to launch the new SQ8 performance SUV in India tomorrow. The vehicle will be positioned between the standard Q8 and top-of-the-line RS Q8 models in Audi's flagship SUV lineup. The company is already accepting pre-bookings for the new model, which can be done online or at any authorized Audi dealership across India. The booking amount has been fixed at ₹5 lakh.

Model details

The SQ8 will sit between the Q8 and RS Q8

The Audi SQ8 is a perfect blend of daily usability and performance. It bridges the gap between the comfort-oriented Q8 and the more powerful RS Q8. With this launch, the Q8 range in India will expand to three variants - standard Q8, performance-focused SQ8, and top-of-the-line RS Q8. The new model will be imported into India via CBU route with prices expected to start from ₹1.6 crore (ex-showroom).

Engine specs

The SUV packs a powerful twin-turbo V8 engine

The Audi SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which it shares with the RS Q8 but in a lower state of tune. In the SQ8, this engine produces an impressive 507hp and 770Nm of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels for better grip and handling on different terrains.

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Design details

The SQ8 features a coupe-SUV silhouette with sporty design elements

The Audi SQ8 sports a coupe-SUV silhouette, with sport-oriented design changes. It gets a large single-frame grille with a honeycomb pattern, LED headlamps with unique daytime running light signatures, and larger air intakes on the revised bumper. The SUV rides on large S-specific alloy wheels and flaunts an LED light bar at the rear. Inside, it offers twin 12.3-inch screens for instrument cluster and infotainment system among other things.

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