Audi SQ8 SUV launches in India tomorrow: What to expect

Audi is all set to launch the new SQ8 performance SUV in India tomorrow. The vehicle will be positioned between the standard Q8 and top-of-the-line RS Q8 models in Audi's flagship SUV lineup. The company is already accepting pre-bookings for the new model, which can be done online or at any authorized Audi dealership across India. The booking amount has been fixed at ₹5 lakh.

Model details The SQ8 will sit between the Q8 and RS Q8 The Audi SQ8 is a perfect blend of daily usability and performance. It bridges the gap between the comfort-oriented Q8 and the more powerful RS Q8. With this launch, the Q8 range in India will expand to three variants - standard Q8, performance-focused SQ8, and top-of-the-line RS Q8. The new model will be imported into India via CBU route with prices expected to start from ₹1.6 crore (ex-showroom).

Engine specs The SUV packs a powerful twin-turbo V8 engine The Audi SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which it shares with the RS Q8 but in a lower state of tune. In the SQ8, this engine produces an impressive 507hp and 770Nm of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels for better grip and handling on different terrains.

Advertisement