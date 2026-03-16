Audi SQ8 SUV launches in India tomorrow: What to expect
What's the story
Audi is all set to launch the new SQ8 performance SUV in India tomorrow. The vehicle will be positioned between the standard Q8 and top-of-the-line RS Q8 models in Audi's flagship SUV lineup. The company is already accepting pre-bookings for the new model, which can be done online or at any authorized Audi dealership across India. The booking amount has been fixed at ₹5 lakh.
Model details
The SQ8 will sit between the Q8 and RS Q8
The Audi SQ8 is a perfect blend of daily usability and performance. It bridges the gap between the comfort-oriented Q8 and the more powerful RS Q8. With this launch, the Q8 range in India will expand to three variants - standard Q8, performance-focused SQ8, and top-of-the-line RS Q8. The new model will be imported into India via CBU route with prices expected to start from ₹1.6 crore (ex-showroom).
Engine specs
The SUV packs a powerful twin-turbo V8 engine
The Audi SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which it shares with the RS Q8 but in a lower state of tune. In the SQ8, this engine produces an impressive 507hp and 770Nm of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels for better grip and handling on different terrains.
Design details
The SQ8 features a coupe-SUV silhouette with sporty design elements
The Audi SQ8 sports a coupe-SUV silhouette, with sport-oriented design changes. It gets a large single-frame grille with a honeycomb pattern, LED headlamps with unique daytime running light signatures, and larger air intakes on the revised bumper. The SUV rides on large S-specific alloy wheels and flaunts an LED light bar at the rear. Inside, it offers twin 12.3-inch screens for instrument cluster and infotainment system among other things.