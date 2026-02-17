Here's when Audi's performance icon SQ8 will debut in India

Powertrain details

The SUV will pack detuned version of RS Q8's engine

The SQ8 borrows its 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine from the RS Q8, which produces a whopping 640hp and 850Nm. However, in this model, the petrol mill has been detuned to deliver a more manageable power output of 507hp and torque of up to 770Nm. An eight-speed automatic gearbox takes care of transmission duties, distributing power to all four wheels. Audi claims this setup can propel the SQ8 from zero to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds.