Here's when Audi's performance icon SQ8 will debut in India
What's the story
Audi India is all set to launch the SQ8, a new variant of its flagship SUV, on March 17. The SQ8 will sit between the standard Q8 and high-performance RS Q8 in Audi's lineup. Apart from performance upgrades, this mid-spec model is also expected to come with unique exterior and interior elements that set it apart from other variants.
Powertrain details
The SUV will pack detuned version of RS Q8's engine
The SQ8 borrows its 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine from the RS Q8, which produces a whopping 640hp and 850Nm. However, in this model, the petrol mill has been detuned to deliver a more manageable power output of 507hp and torque of up to 770Nm. An eight-speed automatic gearbox takes care of transmission duties, distributing power to all four wheels. Audi claims this setup can propel the SQ8 from zero to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds.
Design elements
What about its design?
The SQ8 features a unique silver surround for its large grille, which is flanked by LED Matrix headlights. This design detail extends to the L or J-shaped grille inserts (depending on the side), sculpted bumper air inlets, ORVM housings, under-door trim pieces, and slim trim on the rear bumper. In international markets, 21-inch wheels are standard with an optional upgrade to 22-inch units. Carbon-ceramic brake disks are also standard in some countries.