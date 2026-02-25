Audi SQ8's India launch confirmed for March 17

Audi's SQ8, a sporty SUV with serious power, is hitting Indian roads on March 17. Slotted between the Q8 and the RS Q8, it is likely to be a CBU import and pricing estimates range from roughly ₹1.7 crore to around ₹1.9 crore (ex-showroom).

SUV's design is in line with other Audi models The SQ8 stands out with its bold grille, Matrix LED headlamps, and silver accents.

Inside, you get Alcantara-leather seats with S-badging, dual MMI screens, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof—basically all the luxury touches you'd expect.

SQ8 packs a potent V8 engine This SUV packs a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine pushing out up to 507hp and 770Nm torque.

Paired with an eight-speed auto gearbox and quattro AWD, it does 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds—pretty quick for an SUV this size.