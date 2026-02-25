Audi SQ8's India launch confirmed for March 17
Audi's SQ8, a sporty SUV with serious power, is hitting Indian roads on March 17.
Slotted between the Q8 and the RS Q8, it is likely to be a CBU import and pricing estimates range from roughly ₹1.7 crore to around ₹1.9 crore (ex-showroom).
SUV's design is in line with other Audi models
The SQ8 stands out with its bold grille, Matrix LED headlamps, and silver accents.
Inside, you get Alcantara-leather seats with S-badging, dual MMI screens, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof—basically all the luxury touches you'd expect.
SQ8 packs a potent V8 engine
This SUV packs a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine pushing out up to 507hp and 770Nm torque.
Paired with an eight-speed auto gearbox and quattro AWD, it does 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds—pretty quick for an SUV this size.
How much will the Audi SQ8 cost in India?
With estimated pricing between roughly ₹1.7 crore and ₹1.9 crore, the SQ8 slots above the regular Q8 but below the hardcore RS Q8.
If you want that V8 punch in a five-seater without going full track monster—and love some extra street cred—the SQ8 could be your sweet spot.