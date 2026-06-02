Audi teases 3rd-generation Q7 SUV arriving in June before Q9
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Audi just teased its all-new third-generation Q7 SUV, finally getting a major update after more than a decade.
The fresh look arrives this June and aims to take on rivals like the Mercedes GLE and next-generation BMW X5, landing ahead of Audi's upcoming Q9.
First-class interior and plug-in hybrid
Audi promises "first-class materials" for the interior, plus a dashboard packed with screens: think modern and tech-forward.
Expect V6 gasoline and diesel engines, along with a new plug-in hybrid option to meet stricter emissions rules.
The Q7 is expected to continue offering a third-row option, while those needing even more space might want to wait for the larger Q9.