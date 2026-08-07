Audi to launch Q3 and A5 in India, cutting costs

The new flagship Q9 SUV, designed for India's chauffeur-driven crowd, might also be built locally.

Audi hopes this strategy will double its market share from 9% to nearly 20% in the next few years.

Most sales will come from locally made models, while imports will stick to niche options.

Still, CEO Gernot Dollner admits profitability remains tricky and says they are working toward a balanced long-term plan for India.