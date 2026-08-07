Audi to launch Q3 and A5 in India, cutting costs
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Audi is making a big move in India by rolling out its Q3 and A5: Q3 kicks off in late 2026, and A5 follows in early 2027.
The idea is to beat high import costs and currency swings, so more buyers can get their hands on these cars without breaking the bank.
Audi eyes near 20% India share
The new flagship Q9 SUV, designed for India's chauffeur-driven crowd, might also be built locally.
Audi hopes this strategy will double its market share from 9% to nearly 20% in the next few years.
Most sales will come from locally made models, while imports will stick to niche options.
Still, CEO Gernot Dollner admits profitability remains tricky and says they are working toward a balanced long-term plan for India.