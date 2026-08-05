Audi to reveal 3rd-generation Q3 in India on August 25
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Audi is all set to reveal a new car in India on August 25, and all signs point to the third-generation Q3.
The latest Q3, which got its global debut last year, has already been seen testing around Indian streets, no camo, just bold.
Q3 gets sportier styling, 12.8-inch touchscreen
Expected to officially launch by September, the updated Q3 brings some sharp upgrades: a fresh grille and split LED headlamps for a sportier look, plus premium features inside like a big 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and a Sonos sound system.
Safety-wise, you could get seven airbags and level-2 ADAS technology.
Under the hood? A punchy 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with Audi's Quattro AWD for those who love performance with their style.