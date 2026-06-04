Audi unveils Nuvolari as its most powerful production car

Nuvolari tops 217+ mph, 499 units

The Nuvolari rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.6 seconds and tops out at over 349km/h.

Built with lightweight materials like aluminum and carbon fiber, it packs Formula 1-inspired tech including adaptive aerodynamics and carbon-ceramic brakes.

Only 499 will be made, with deliveries starting early 2027, making it seriously rare and setting the stage for future Audi models.