Audi unveils Nuvolari as its most powerful production car
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Audi just dropped the Nuvolari, its most powerful production car ever.
Named after racing legend Tazio Nuvolari, this supercar blends retro vibes from Auto Union's 1930s roots with Audi's fresh Concept C design.
Under the hood, you get a plug-in hybrid setup (twin-turbo V8 plus three electric motors) for a jaw-dropping 987hp, matching the original Bugatti Veyron.
Nuvolari tops 217+ mph, 499 units
The Nuvolari rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.6 seconds and tops out at over 349km/h.
Built with lightweight materials like aluminum and carbon fiber, it packs Formula 1-inspired tech including adaptive aerodynamics and carbon-ceramic brakes.
Only 499 will be made, with deliveries starting early 2027, making it seriously rare and setting the stage for future Audi models.