Audi's Concept C is an electric sports car

The Concept C gets an electrically retractable targa hardtop

The Concept C gets an electric powertrain, a dual-motor setup, and an electrically retractable targa hardtop for open-air vibes.

Built on a modified PPE Sport platform (co-developed with Porsche), it keeps weight low and handling sharp thanks to its battery layout behind the seats.

The minimalist interior uses tactile controls and higher-quality materials for that sleek, modern feel.