Audi's Concept C is an electric sports car
Audi is bringing out the Concept C, a fully electric two-seater sports car, with production expected around 2028.
Announced by CEO Gernot Dollner, it'll slot between the old TT and R8 models on both price and features—so expect something sporty but not totally out of reach.
The Concept C gets an electrically retractable targa hardtop
The Concept C gets an electric powertrain, a dual-motor setup, and an electrically retractable targa hardtop for open-air vibes.
Built on a modified PPE Sport platform (co-developed with Porsche), it keeps weight low and handling sharp thanks to its battery layout behind the seats.
The minimalist interior uses tactile controls and higher-quality materials for that sleek, modern feel.
Annual sales targets in the low 5 digits
Audi says it shares a platform with its Porsche cousin but keeps the Concept C distinct and electric-only.
With annual sales targets in the low five digits, they're betting there's real demand for a fun EV that stands out from typical daily drivers—positioned for buyers seeking something distinctive.