Augment's 360 e-moped's foldable rear wheel eases city parking

Weighing just under 36kg, the 360 has comfy seating, custom tubeless tires, and hydraulic disk brakes for safe city rides, even in the rain.

The removable battery lasts up to 50km, or you can opt for a dual battery pack, which will net 140km of range. Charging takes about 4.5 hours from a regular outlet.

You also get app controls, NFC unlocking, and anti-theft tech, all for €1,890 (about $2,175), with worldwide shipping available for €100.