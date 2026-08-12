Avore launches EX2S electric motorcycle in India at ₹169,999

The EX2S packs a punch with its 14-hp motor and zippy acceleration: 0 to 40km per hour in just 2.8 seconds, topping out at 114km per hour.

Charging is pretty convenient too: you can go from 20% to 80% in two hours with its onboard fast charger.

Plus, it's got cool features like a smart TFT display with navigation, smartphone connectivity, and even SYFT Mode for manual gear-shift vibes, all wrapped up in a compact streetfighter design that feels both modern and affordable.