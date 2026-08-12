Avore launches EX2S electric motorcycle in India at ₹169,999
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Avore, a homegrown EV startup, just dropped the EX2S electric motorcycle at ₹169,999 in India (approx. US$1,785).
It promises up to 260km range on a single charge (or around 200km in real-world city rides), making it a practical pick for daily commutes.
EX2S packs 14-hp motor, fast charging
The EX2S packs a punch with its 14-hp motor and zippy acceleration: 0 to 40km per hour in just 2.8 seconds, topping out at 114km per hour.
Charging is pretty convenient too: you can go from 20% to 80% in two hours with its onboard fast charger.
Plus, it's got cool features like a smart TFT display with navigation, smartphone connectivity, and even SYFT Mode for manual gear-shift vibes, all wrapped up in a compact streetfighter design that feels both modern and affordable.