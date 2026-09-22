Bajaj Auto 2-wheeler exports rise 50% April to August 2026
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Bajaj Auto just pulled off a huge win: its two-wheeler exports shot up by 50% between April and August 2026, reaching 11,00,827 units.
That's 56% of Bajaj's highest-ever annual motorcycle export tally of 19.6 lakh units in FY26, putting the company on track for a record-breaking run.
Entry-level 100-125cc bikes drive exports
What's driving this surge? Mostly Bajaj's entry-level bikes (100-125cc), which now make up most of its motorcycle exports.
Exports of these smaller models rose 95% for 100-110cc bikes and 42% for 110-125cc bikes, especially thanks to rising demand in Latin America and Africa: places like Brazil, Mexico, and Nigeria are really boosting the numbers.