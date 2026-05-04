Bajaj Auto April sales up 40% to over 510,000 units
Auto
Bajaj Auto just had a standout April, with total sales jumping 40% to over 510,000 units compared to last year.
The big push came from exports, which shot up by 83%, while domestic sales also grew by 13%.
Both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles played a part in this strong performance.
Bajaj Auto 2-wheelers, commercial vehicles surge
Two-wheeler sales at home rose by 11%, reaching over 210,000 units, and exports rose by 78%.
Commercial vehicles saw an even bigger boost, growing by 54% year-over-year to almost 74,000 units, showing that Bajaj's lineup is finding fans both in India and abroad.