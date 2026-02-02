Bajaj Auto to launch 8 new motorcycles by July

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch eight new motorcycles in the next four to five months. The announcement comes after the company introduced seven products since Diwali last year, including updated versions of Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, revealed this strategy during an earnings call after the Q3 FY26 results were announced.

Brand strategy Reviving the Pulsar brand Sharma said Bajaj Auto's main focus is on reviving the Pulsar brand, which he sees as a key growth driver. He admitted that the company has been holding back in recent quarters while rivals launched new products, especially in the 125cc-plus category. This was done to not disturb festive sales. Sharma also noted that initial response to some recently launched models, especially at the premium end of the Pulsar range, has been encouraging.

Market strategy Two new products every month Bajaj Auto plans to introduce two new products every month for the next two quarters. This means a major portfolio refresh by mid-year. The management hopes this strategy will stabilize market share over the next six months before outlining further growth plans for the brand. The company also intends to expand its brand portfolio in the coming years, including a dedicated brand in the 125cc segment and expansion of Dominar franchise globally.

Advertisement