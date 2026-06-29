Bajaj Chetak hits 8L sales by June 27, 2026
Bajaj's Chetak electric scooter just cruised past the eight lakh sales mark as of June 27, 2026.
Since its launch in January 2020, it's become India's third e-scooter brand to hit this milestone, right behind Ola Electric and TVS.
In just the first half of this year, Bajaj sold over 200,000 Chetaks, grabbing a solid 22% share of the electric two-wheeler market.
Bajaj becomes India's No.2 e-scooter maker
Chetak's popularity really took off in 2024 with a huge 168% jump in sales that year. The momentum kept going into 2025 with another big leap, making Bajaj the second-biggest e-scooter maker in India.
With production happening at their Chakan and Akurdi plants (with a combined manufacturing capacity of 4.80 lakh units per annum) and monthly sales now topping 35,000 units, Bajaj is set to smash its own records by the end of 2026.