Bajaj Chetak hits 8L sales by June 27, 2026

Bajaj becomes India's No.2 e-scooter maker

Chetak's popularity really took off in 2024 with a huge 168% jump in sales that year. The momentum kept going into 2025 with another big leap, making Bajaj the second-biggest e-scooter maker in India.

With production happening at their Chakan and Akurdi plants (with a combined manufacturing capacity of 4.80 lakh units per annum) and monthly sales now topping 35,000 units, Bajaj is set to smash its own records by the end of 2026.