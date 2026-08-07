Bajaj launches 2 Pulsar N160 variants priced ₹133,511 and ₹142,585
Bajaj just dropped two fresh Pulsar variants, the N160 S and N160 SS, priced at ₹133,511 and ₹142,585 (ex-showroom in Delhi).
Both bikes pack a punch with a 165-cc engine, Intelligent Throttle (ETB), four ride modes, and handy Crawl Technology for easier city rides.
The original Pulsar N160 isn't going anywhere; it'll be sold alongside these new models.
N160 SS adds tech and styling
The top-end N160 SS stands out with a 5-inch TFT console that mirrors Google Maps and Responsive Traction Control for extra stability.
New graphics, colored alloy wheels, and a revised handlebar angle make the bikes look sharp and feel comfortable.
Available in Atlantic Blue, Pearl Metallic White, or Brooklyn Black, these updates are clearly aimed at younger riders.
Bajaj's Pulsar N160 series is already popular: sales are up 60% this year, with most buyers under 35. These new variants should keep the momentum going.