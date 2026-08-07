Bajaj launches 2026 Pulsar N160 with new tech, 2 variants
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Bajaj just dropped the 2026 Pulsar N160 in two variants, N160 S and N160 SS, priced at ₹1,33,511 and ₹1,42,585 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Both versions come loaded with new tech and performance upgrades, making this a pretty exciting launch for anyone eyeing a sporty commuter.
Pulsar N160 packs 165 cc engine
The bike packs a powerful 165 cc engine, pushing out 18.5hp, letting you hit 0-60km/h in just 4.5 seconds.
You get four ride modes (Rain, Sport, Road, Off-road), traction control, and Crawl Technology for easy city rides.
The 5-inch TFT console even mirrors Google Maps, handy for navigation on the go.
Plus, it's got fresh graphics, colored alloy wheels, ergonomic tweaks for comfort, and comes in three cool colors: Atlantic Blue, Pearl Metallic White, and Brooklyn Black.