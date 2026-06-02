Bajaj launches Avenger Street 220 in India priced ₹130,172

Practical cruiser with 220 cc engine

You get a 220 cc single-cylinder engine (19.03hp/17.55 Nm), five-speed gearbox, and single-channel ABS for safer braking.

The classic cruiser look is all there and it rolls on easy-to-maintain alloy wheels with tubeless tires.

At 160kg with a 13-liter tank, it's built for practical everyday use without losing that cool factor.