Bajaj Pulsar 125 spotted ahead of August 12 launch

The Pulsar 125 now rocks a sharper, sportier look with an LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, fresh side panels, and a sleeker tail.

Underneath, there's a brand-new chassis and upgraded monoshock rear suspension, so expect better handling and comfort.

While engine details are still under wraps, it'll likely stick to its reliable single-cylinder setup with possible tweaks for more punch.

With these changes, Bajaj is clearly aiming to take on rivals like TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R in the premium 125cc commuter segment.