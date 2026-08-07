Bajaj Pulsar 150 spotted at dealership before August 12 event
The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been seen at a dealership, hinting that its launch is just around the corner.
While Bajaj has scheduled an event for August 12, and the updated Pulsar N160 will be among the launches, it's unclear if the Pulsar 150 will drop on the same day, but its dealership appearance suggests you won't have to wait much longer.
Pulsar 150 gets revamped frame, monoshock
This latest Pulsar 150 comes with a revamped frame and monoshock suspension, ditching the old twin-shock setup for a smoother ride.
It borrows some sharp styling from the Pulsar 125, including a muscular fuel tank and sleeker tail section with twin LED taillights.
The new engine uses air and oil cooling for better performance, plus you'll get an updated headlight cowl and an LCD instrument cluster, making it feel more modern and rider-friendly.