Bajaj teases refreshed Pulsar N160 ahead of August 12 unveiling
Bajaj just teased a refreshed Pulsar N160 on Instagram, showing off a camouflaged test bike and confirming it all but confirms the bike is on its way and will likely be one of the models unveiled at the August 12 event.
This is part of Bajaj's big plan to drop 10 new two-wheelers soon (including two new Pulsars) ahead of the festive season.
Minimal design tweaks, engine appears unchanged
Design tweaks seem pretty minimal: the fuel tank, bodywork, and alloy wheels look familiar, but there's a fresh LED DRL up front.
The engine appears unchanged from the current 164.8cc single-cylinder setup (16hp/14.7Nm), though there might be an upgrade from two valves to four.
Current prices start at ₹1.25 lakh (single-channel ABS) and ₹1.32 lakh (dual-channel ABS), but we'll get all the details when it is expected to be unveiled at the August 12 event.