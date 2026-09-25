'Batman Returns' Batmobile could break movie car record at Julien's

Tim Burton's 1992 Batmobile stands out with its sleek Art Deco style, built from two Chevy Impala chassis and powered by a V-8 engine.

Still rocking its original glossy black finish, it has been confirmed as the main car used in those epic driving scenes.

Besides the car itself, collectors can also check out Batman costumes and props at the same auction, making this a must-watch event for movie fans and collectors alike.