'Batman Returns' Batmobile could break movie car record at Julien's
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The legendary Batmobile from Batman Returns is hitting the auction block at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles and online on November 23, 2026.
Expected to sell for $5 million to $7 million, it could break the record for priciest movie car ever, outpacing even the classic 1960s TV Batmobile.
Burton 'Batman Returns's Batmobile specs revealed
Tim Burton's 1992 Batmobile stands out with its sleek Art Deco style, built from two Chevy Impala chassis and powered by a V-8 engine.
Still rocking its original glossy black finish, it has been confirmed as the main car used in those epic driving scenes.
Besides the car itself, collectors can also check out Batman costumes and props at the same auction, making this a must-watch event for movie fans and collectors alike.