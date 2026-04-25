Beijing Auto Fair 2026 spotlights AI driving amid sales fall
At the Beijing Auto Fair 2026, China's car industry is making a bold move toward autonomous vehicles.
With passenger vehicle sales in China falling by 17% in the first three months of the year after a subsidy program was phased out, companies like Huawei are investing big:
Huawei alone will invest up to 80 billion yuan over the next five years to boost AI-powered driving tech.
Xpeng parking AI, Chinese automakers globalize
Xpeng showed off its latest AI that lets drivers give the car parking commands, hinting at a future with less hands-on driving.
Meanwhile, brands like Chery and Geely are targeting global markets as local sales dip. Chery's already one of the U.K.'s fastest-growing brands, and Geely plans to launch driverless taxis worldwide next year.
Still, safety rules and international politics could shape how fast this tech spreads.