Beijing Auto Fair 2026 spotlights AI driving amid sales fall Auto Apr 25, 2026

At the Beijing Auto Fair 2026, China's car industry is making a bold move toward autonomous vehicles.

With passenger vehicle sales in China falling by 17% in the first three months of the year after a subsidy program was phased out, companies like Huawei are investing big:

Huawei alone will invest up to 80 billion yuan over the next five years to boost AI-powered driving tech.