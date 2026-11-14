Belgian study finds Tesla's Full Self-Driving raised cyclist safety concerns
A new study from Johanna.be has flagged some real issues with Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software in Belgium, especially when it comes to keeping cyclists safe.
Researchers found the system often broke traffic rules, like speeding and missing special bike streets, even as Tesla pushes to roll out FSD across Europe.
FSD misread speed limits 90%
The study showed that FSD regularly sped through 30-km/h zones at an average of 44km/h, and got speed limits wrong about 90% of the time.
It also tried to overtake cyclists illegally and didn't recognize cycle streets at all.
Despite the "Full Self-Driving" name, drivers still need to pay close attention behind the wheel.
Even as Germany's transport minister supports a wider European Union (EU) rollout with a rebrand to "Tesla Assisted Driving," these results highlight why extra caution and better tech are needed for everyone's safety on the road.