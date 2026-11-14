Belgian study finds Tesla's Full Self-Driving raised cyclist safety concerns

The study showed that FSD regularly sped through 30-km/h zones at an average of 44km/h, and got speed limits wrong about 90% of the time.

It also tried to overtake cyclists illegally and didn't recognize cycle streets at all.

Despite the "Full Self-Driving" name, drivers still need to pay close attention behind the wheel.

Even as Germany's transport minister supports a wider European Union (EU) rollout with a rebrand to "Tesla Assisted Driving," these results highlight why extra caution and better tech are needed for everyone's safety on the road.