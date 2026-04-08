Bentley aims to sell 100 cars in India by 2026-27
Bentley is setting its sights on selling 100 luxury cars in India by the financial year 2026-27.
This big goal comes as the company shifts to a new sales structure and looks forward to the India-UK free trade agreement, which could make Bentleys more affordable if import duties drop.
Abbey Thomas, who heads Bentley India, says hitting this target is possible if prices stay competitive.
Bentley opens 3 India dealerships
Bentley's game plan? Keep pricing transparent, build a solid dealer network, and reconnect with existing customers.
Starting July 1, 2024, you'll find official Bentley dealers in Mumbai (Infinity), Bengaluru (KUN Premium Cars), and Delhi (Bird Automotive).
While new fuel and safety rules are making some models harder to get right now, Bentley says it's committed to improving customer experience and overcoming these bumps along the way.