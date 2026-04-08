Bentley aims to sell 100 cars in India by 2026-27 Auto Apr 08, 2026

Bentley is setting its sights on selling 100 luxury cars in India by the financial year 2026-27.

This big goal comes as the company shifts to a new sales structure and looks forward to the India-UK free trade agreement, which could make Bentleys more affordable if import duties drop.

Abbey Thomas, who heads Bentley India, says hitting this target is possible if prices stay competitive.