Bentley launches Torcal EV SUV, steps back from 2030 plan

The Torcal blends classic Bentley style (think a grille with 76 LED diamonds) with some serious power: the Torcal S with dual motors pushes it from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

You get up to 600km on a single charge and super-fast charging from 10% to 80% in about 16 minutes.

Inside, it's all about comfort and innovation, with luxe materials like leather, merino wool, and a curved OLED display.

Deliveries start from the second quarter of 2027, with prices kicking off at £173,300 (₹2.20 crore).