Bentley launches Torcal EV SUV, steps back from 2030 plan
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Bentley just dropped the Torcal, its first-ever electric SUV, named after Spain's stunning El Torcal de Antequera.
This launch signals a big shift for Bentley, as it steps back from its earlier plan to go fully electric by 2030.
Torcal deliveries start 2nd quarter 2027
The Torcal blends classic Bentley style (think a grille with 76 LED diamonds) with some serious power: the Torcal S with dual motors pushes it from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.
You get up to 600km on a single charge and super-fast charging from 10% to 80% in about 16 minutes.
Inside, it's all about comfort and innovation, with luxe materials like leather, merino wool, and a curved OLED display.
Deliveries start from the second quarter of 2027, with prices kicking off at £173,300 (₹2.20 crore).