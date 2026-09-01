This 1-off Bentley celebrates 80th anniversary of its Crewe factory
What's the story
Bentley has unveiled a unique Continental GT Azure, created by Mulliner, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its Crewe factory. The one-off tribute car is inspired by the first car ever produced at the plant - a 1946 Mark VI. The new model replicates the original's two-tone black-and-green color scheme almost exactly, but with modern touches like carbon-fiber styling and 22-inch black and bright-machined wheels with black calipers.
Modern twist
Barnato Green body with a Mulliner Black roof
The Continental GT Azure features a solid Barnato Green body with a Mulliner Black roof, paying homage to the original Mark VI's two-tone look.
The car also has Azure-branded brightwork and a carbon-fiber Styling Specification for a modern touch.
The exterior is completed by 22-inch black and bright-machined wheels with black calipers, creating a contrast between classic color schemes and contemporary hardware.
Luxurious interiors
The interior is finished in cricket ball red hide
The interior of the Continental GT Azure is a blend of Cricket Ball red hide and Beluga secondary leather, reminiscent of classic Bentley cabins.
It also features diamond quilting and embroidered badging, which are far beyond what any upholsterer in 1946 could have achieved.
The fascia is covered with burr walnut trim inspired by the Mark VI's dashboard, over a Grand Black piano veneer panel separated by a thin chrome pinstripe extending into the door waistrails.
Heritage
It also has outline graphics of the Mark VI model
The dark green example from Bentley's Heritage Collection was delivered to paint company director William Lount in January 1950.
The tribute car features outline graphics of both the Mark VI and modern Continental GT on its treadplates.
These are stamped with the line "Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of production in Crewe, 1946-2026," as a bespoke finishing touch celebrating eight decades of Crewe-built cars.