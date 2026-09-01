This 1-off Bentley celebrates 80th anniversary of its Crewe factory

The interior of the Continental GT Azure is a blend of Cricket Ball red hide and Beluga secondary leather, reminiscent of classic Bentley cabins.

It also features diamond quilting and embroidered badging, which are far beyond what any upholsterer in 1946 could have achieved.

The fascia is covered with burr walnut trim inspired by the Mark VI's dashboard, over a Grand Black piano veneer panel separated by a thin chrome pinstripe extending into the door waistrails.