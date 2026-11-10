Bentley retrofits CarPlay and Android Auto to 2012-2019 Continentals
Auto
Bentley is giving its 2012-2019 Continental GT, GT Convertible, and Flying Spur a tech upgrade: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are finally coming to these classic rides.
The retrofit swaps the original console screen and physical climate dials for a single 9.7-inch touchscreen that also takes over climate controls.
Rebuilt navigation, USB-A, audio upgrades, dealer-installed
Along with smartphone integration, you'll get a rebuilt navigation system with updated maps, better audio options (think DAB+, FM, AM, and SiriusXM in the U.S.), plus a USB-A port for charging.
Interested owners can reach out to their local Bentley dealer for pricing and installation details, making it easier to keep your Bentley feeling modern without buying a new one.