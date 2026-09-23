These 3 Bentley Continentals celebrate Sun, Earth, and Moon

The Nicolaus Copernicus Collection features two Continental GT S coupes and one Continental GTC S convertible.

The cars were commissioned through Bentley's Polish importer in collaboration with Mulliner.

Each car is a unique tribute to a celestial body, with the Copernicus Compass uniting them all.

An eight-planet orbital graphic of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune appears as embroidery and embossing on various parts of the cars.