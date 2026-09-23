These 3 Bentley Continentals celebrate Sun, Earth, and Moon
What's the story
Bentley Mulliner has unveiled a unique collection of three bespoke Continental models, called the Nicolaus Copernicus Collection. The set is named after the Polish astronomer who proposed that the Sun is at the center of our solar system. Each car in this exclusive collection represents a celestial body: the Sun, Earth, or Moon. The project was commissioned by Bentley Warsaw and executed in collaboration with Mulliner.
Design
Each car represents a celestial body
The Nicolaus Copernicus Collection features two Continental GT S coupes and one Continental GTC S convertible.
The cars were commissioned through Bentley's Polish importer in collaboration with Mulliner.
Each car is a unique tribute to a celestial body, with the Copernicus Compass uniting them all.
An eight-planet orbital graphic of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune appears as embroidery and embossing on various parts of the cars.
Material usage
Unique stone veneers and 'Moonstruck' finish
In a departure from the usual wood or carbon fiber trim, Mulliner has used genuine stone veneers for this collection.
The Sun car features Copper Stone veneer inlays on the dashboard and door waistrails, while the Earth car gets Galaxy Stone veneer and silver contrast stitching.
The Moon model features a bespoke Moonstruck silver finish that mimics the surface of its namesake satellite.
Engine
All cars powered by Bentley's PHEV powertrain
Despite their unique designs, all cars in the Nicolaus Copernicus Collection are powered by Bentley's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 plug-in hybrid engine.
The powertrain produces a whopping 671hp and is paired with 22-inch 10-spoke gloss-black wheels with carbon-ceramic brakes.
Richard Leopold, Bentley's Regional Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said this project shows what happens when Mulliner partners with a retailer who understands local customers well.